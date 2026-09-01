Roomers is a twist on Sudoku where you solve murders on a building floorplan

Only Sudoku in the building

Roomers is an interesting new twist on the Sudoku format

And it puts you in the shoes of a detective solving murder mysteries

Match the suspects to their location and make your accusation, with only one logical answer

Before I wrap up for the day, there's just enough time to look at an interesting little puzzler that crossed my desk, or email, as it were. Roomers is a twist on the Sudoku format that's available now on iOS, but rather than just focusing on solving word puzzles, it also adds in a new twist: murder.

Now, as far as I can tell, it's not explicitly Sudoku-like, as in this isn't just a puzzle with a murder mystery thrown in. Instead, you'll focus on solving each puzzle in turn by placing potential suspects on a floorplan, gradually figuring out the situation before making your final accusation.

Get a Clue

I'm not going to pretend to know how Sudoku works, but Roomers seems pretty straightforward from what I've seen. And I can certainly see this being a particularly engaging entry for fans of puzzlers with a bit more bite, and a little more manslaughter.

If you're at all curious, then you can have a go at Roomers entirely for free, with each daily case and over 41 handpicked levels free to play. Decide to purchase the full unlock, and you'll get all the previous dailies, as well as the ability to generate new, endless mysteries on demand.

I think it's interesting to note that, even as far into the lifespan of mobile as a platform as we are, it's still smaller puzzle games that're offering the most interesting new takes on the genre. So if you're at all curious about getting in some logic puzzling fun, and solving a few murders, on your next commute, then check out Roomers on iOS!

Or, if you find yourself needing even more ways to train your brain, you can check out our extensive list of the best puzzle games on iOS and find out which others we think are worth playing!