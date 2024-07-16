Roia review - "Make way for water"

Water is both so calm and so powerful at the same time, but what changes our perspective is how we experience it. In Roia by Emoak, the team wants us to see the effects that water can have over so much time but condensed into a matter of seconds. It's a 3D casual mobile puzzler that puts you into the role of someone who can shape the ground. As the water flows, you use your power to help the water flow from the top to the bottom. You can see what impact these water effects will have on you as you play.
Relaxed puzzles and God sims are made to be enjoyed on a rainy day or in a quiet environment where you have some free time. Roia isn't trying to draw you into a deep and complex narrative - it's presenting a scenario. Water flows from the peak of a very tall mountain but is being held back by the ground. Though it can erode over time, you can help it by speeding up the erosion process and helping the water flow into the world. A friendly white bird is there to act as a guide for where the water should flow. The water is in your hands, and those hands can move mountains.
A clear sign of high-end graphics in a game is how it depicts water, a very common feature in most worlds and environments. Though the water in Roia is not the most detailed, it makes use of its movement to draw you in. At face value, you're just watching it flow and that's all you need to worry about. You want to see how far the water can go, and - if you can help it - flow even better or in more creative ways. In a sense, the game is a playground and the water is your playmate that wants to play in the world you've made for it.
What makes Roia difficult to review is whether it can be called a game. There is certainly an objective in getting the water from one area to the next, but there's no tension or complex challenge. You can rub the mountains in random patterns around the water and chances are you'll stumble across a way to keep it flowing.
Roia is a casual puzzle game about redirecting flowing water through the mountains by reshaping them. It's low-stress, relaxing, interesting, and appealing as you help the water flow for the land and the many beings who depend on it. It's more of an activity than a game that doesn't demand much thought, and that's okay. Just like rowing a boat, Roia is something you should merrily experience.