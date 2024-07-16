Roia, Emoak's latest relaxing puzzler is out now for mobile

Preferred Partner Feature

Roia is a relaxing puzzle game by the creator of Lyxo and Paper Climb

Direct the flow of water in a calming, minimalist setting

Available to purchase from the App Store and Google Play

From Emoak, the developer of Lyxo, Machinaero and Paper Climb, we have a brand-new title that is as beautiful as it is soothing. Roia is a puzzler with a twist, that was released today worldwide for Android and iOS, and if you are a fan of low-poly games where you can bend the world to your own liking, this is the game for you.

In Roia, you have a minimalistic approach to the puzzler genre, where you can manipulate the flow of rivers to uncover more of the beautiful nature around, as you descend from a mountaintop.

Faced with hills, bridges, stones blocking the way, and even narrow mountain roads, you are in charge of managing the flow of the stream, leading it downhill, and trying your best to avoid ruining the lives of the citizens.

You will discover little easter eggs and interactions hidden all throughout the game as you progress, and if you ever thought a puzzler has to be difficult, Roia will show you that is not the case. Instead, it’s a relaxing game where you can truly enjoy the atmosphere and let your creativity roam free.

With music composed by Johannes Johansson, the atmosphere in the game fully comes together and immerses the player in the game.

If all this sounds good to you, make sure you check the game out on Google Play Store or App Store. It costs $2.99, or an equivalent price in your local currency.