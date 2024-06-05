Roia is a new, laid-back puzzler where you control the flow of a gentle stream, coming soon to iOS and Android

From mountain peak to sea-shores with this relaxing new title

Emoak's newest game is Roia, an intriguing, laid-back puzzle game

Divert a flow of water from a mountain peak down to the sea-shore

Control the elevation of terrain to solve puzzles along the way, coming soon!

If there's any idea we would dismiss out of hand, it's that a simple or unusual concept makes a game boring. Sure, we may joke about Farming Simulator, but there's a big difference between boring, and a game being immersive and relaxing.

Take Roia, today's subject, for example. A deceptively simple game where you control the elevation of terrain to guide water and create the perfect riverbed. As you guide the flow of the river you'll help grow trees, direct sheep into paddocks and solve all manner of short puzzles on your journey down to the sea.

Check out the trailer below to get an idea of just what you can expect from Roia when it arrives on the iOS App Store and Google Play on July 16th.

Guiding your river from the very mountain peak down to the seashore, all while solving simple puzzles along the way is precisely the kind of game concept that can be great when done right.

And for Vienna-based independent studio Emoak, this game looks to fit neatly into that category. With lovely low-poly graphics, a charming art style and music to boot, Roia looks perfect to sit back and relax with on a hot summer's day.

You may remember Emoak from their last game, Lyxo, which we covered a few years ago. Just like Lyxo, this game showcases some innovative puzzle mechanics that play around with some impressively well-done physics.

Intended as an all-ages experience, Roia may not be the brain-busting puzzler you're looking for, but it looks set to offer a laid-back experience to enjoy time and time again.

