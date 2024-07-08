Roia, the meditative puzzler that lets you guide rivers into oceans, will launch on July 16th for mobile

Preferred Partner Feature

Roia is an upcoming, tranquil physics-based puzzle game

Manipulate terrain to divert the flow of water

Relax to a soothing crafted by Johannes Johansson

Emoak has announced the upcoming launch of Roia, the indie studio's meditative puzzler that's all about the flow of water. Coming to iOS and Android on July 16th, the visually stunning title offers gorgeous low-poly aesthetics with plenty of minimalist vibes.

In Roia, you can look forward to immersing yourself in the sights and sounds of nature as you direct the flow of a river onto the sea. You'll guide the organised chaos of water as it flows from one landscape to the next, whether you're descending from majestic mountains or filtering through forests and meadows as you go along.

The game also boasts quiet moments of profundity as you discover the beauty of nature across handcrafted levels. Of course, you'll also have to give your brain a bit of a workout while solving puzzles and overcoming challenging obstacles along the way. Top all that with an original soundtrack crafted by Johannes Johansson to round out all the tranquil vibes.

All the elements seem to come together to offer a therapeutic experience on mobile, so if you're keen on experiencing Roia's laid-back feels, you can head on over to the official website to know more. Emoak also boasts the award-winning Lyxo under its belt, along with Machinaero and Paper Climb as part of its roster of games.