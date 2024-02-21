Puzzle game Munchy Mammals is out now for mobile

Feed your mammals as you face challenging levels.

Munchy Mammals has launched on mobile.

Reach your goal in the least moves possible.

Help your mammals eat and grow.

New puzzle game Munchy Mammals is now live on the App Store and Google Play. From Spelkollektivet, Munchy Mammals is a simplistic puzzle game in which you move block-like creatures across a grid. The goal of the game is simple: get the munchy mammals to their destinations in as few moves as possible.

Munchy Mammals features a plain background that makes the game’s colourful characters pop on screen. To win a level, you'll need to devour your on-screen goal. However, only mammals that are made up of the correct number of blocks can collect the goal.

For instance, you need a four-block-long mammal to devour a goal that displays the number four. You'll need to make your mammals grow by eating meat or vegetables to get them to the correct size. Some mammals are herbivores, while others are carnivorous, so you’ll have to choose what to feed them wisely.

Carnivorous mammals can even devour other mammals. As the game progresses, the puzzles become more and more challenging. In addition, every mammal is equipped with unique traits and behaviours. You’ll need to take this into account when determining how best to move them through a level.

Munchy Mammals is available now on the App Store and Google Play. You can also purchase the game on Steam, which boasts positive reviews. To keep up to date with all the latest Munchy Mammal news, follow Spelkollektivet on X (Twitter), join the game’s Discord community, or check out the game’s official website.

Spelkollektivet is a not-for-profit where game developers can live and create games together. Based in a small village in Sweden, Spelkollektivet offers low rent and includes meals, a bedroom, office space, internet and furniture. Spelkollektivet allows indie game devs from around the globe to work on game projects while sharing their experience with other developers. To learn more about Spelkollektivet, visit the official website.