Roco Kingdom launches its first closed beta test for the latest iteration of Tencent's hit franchise

Roco Kingdom is opening its first closed beta today for players on mobile and PC

Players can dive into the continent of Carosia and meet its enigmatic Jinies

These creatures fight alongside you, as you meet and battle other players in a magical world

During my time at Gamescom 2026 earlier this year, one of my more pleasant surprises was Roco Kingdom. What I'd initially dismissed as just another Palworld-like turned out to be an open-world ARPG with more going for it than just creature collecting. Now, potential fans can get their hands on it for the first time as Roco Kingdom's first closed beta goes live!

The Quack Quack closed beta (yes, really) will see you step into the world of Carosia to meet the various inhabitants, including magical creatures known as Jinies. These Jinies will fight on your behalf, and even lend their incredible abilities to navigating the world of Carosia and uncovering its secrets! Catherine certainly enjoyed dipping in for her Roco Kingdom preview!

Jinies of the lamp

The closed beta comes complete with plenty of exciting new content to take on solo or in co-op. You can take on enemies in PvP, or compete with other players, and even simply explore the world together! Having played an earlier build myself, I think it's well worth a look.

There are even various new mechanics I wasn't privy to at the time, including the surprising amount of variation amongst Jinies, such as personality, hair colour and even size. All of which makes it seem a bit more distinct than other creature collectors on mobile at the moment.

Roco Kingdom comes from a long lineage and a massively successful franchise in China, but it's clear Tencent is banking on an international audience getting engrossed in Roco Kingdom. So keep your eyes peeled for news, and check out our Roco Kingdom preview above for more!

In the meantime, if you want to see what other mobile games have caught our eye ahead of their launch, then we've got you covered! Our list of the best mobile games in soft launch this year features some great new releases you can play ahead of launch!