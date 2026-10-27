Fieldrunners 2 receives surprise update for the first time in almost a decade

Fieldrunners 2 has received a surprise update nearly a decade after its last

Subatomic Studios' classic tower defence has new towers, missions, maps and events

Not to mention compatibility with high-res screens and the iPhone Duo!

One unfortunate reality of mobile is that many of the hits we enjoyed as kids have slowly slipped into obscurity, forgotten by devs and long since incompatible with modern operating systems. But sometimes, they buck the trend with a surprising comeback, which is exactly the case with Fieldrunners 2!

Longtime readers may remember Fieldrunners 2 being a cornerstone game we covered extensively during the 2010s. After last receiving an update in 2018, Subatomic Studios' popular tower defence game has come roaring back into the limelight, receiving new towers, missions, maps and events, not to mention being remastered for high-resolution screens!

Run rabbit run

At its core, Fieldrunners 2 is a classic tower defence, where you face off against the titular fieldrunners that race through the various lanes trying to reach your base. You fight them off with a variety of towers,

Weirdly enough, the Fieldrunners 2 update also contains compatibility for the iPhone Duo of all things. Off the back of Playdigious announcing a suite of their games being compatible for the new device, this may not seem that odd, but for a decade-plus old game to do it, it's clear that Subatomic have some inkling of an audience on the Duo.

For longtime fans, this is going to be a very welcome surprise, although I can't help but imagine many newbies might wonder whether it's worth jumping into. If so, check out our review of Fieldrunners 2, because I think it's safe to say that if you're curious about classic-style tower defence, this is one to pick up!

But if you really aren't intent on trying something old rather than something new, no sweat. Why not check out our list of the best tower defence games on iOS to see some more of our favourite picks you can play right now?