Rocky Towers is a puzzle-slash-tower defence game that promotes ethical spending, out now on iOS and Android

Meelfoy Games has announced the official release of Rocky Towers, the indie studio's very first mobile game. Now available on iOS and Android, the puzzle-slash-tower defence title features strategy RPG elements as well with a big focus on "accessibility and fair monetisation".

Rocky Towers features 20 heroes with their own unique skills across 100 levels. Players must rescue the young Lightspawn trapped underneath the tower by removing bricks and crafting a passage for safety. What makes the game unique is the fact that all purchases are finite, and that a player's spending is limited each week.

“Spending money in mobile games can get easily out of hand, because most Free-to-Play games constantly try to persuade you to spend just a little more here and there," says Elio Polizzi, Founder and CEO, Meelfoy Games. "And the saddest part is that the lootbox culture is becoming very global, leading these hundreds of dollars spent to not even get players what they want. As more and more games have become shamefully predatory, we decided to be bold and do the opposite. We don’t ask our users to spend their hard-earned money every time they play our game, it’s on their terms, for a known outcome."

"We want our users to feel a sense of accomplishment when they beat a difficult level with strategic skill, not when they spend money to rush their progress. Meelfoy Games is a place for families to find their favourite game in a healthy ecosystem," he goes on.

The game features short sessions players can get into as each level will only take less than two minutes to clear. It also lets players climb to the top of the leaderboards against others in weekly challenges. If you're eager to give it a go, you can now download Rocky Towers on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

