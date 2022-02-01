Promo & Redeem Codes

Robot Tactics X codes: February 2022

Game Hollywood Hong Kong Limited has just released Robot Tactics X, a mech-themed strategy JRPG on Android and iOS. It is an anime-style gacha game featuring strategic turn-based battles. If you are a fan of the game and are looking for working Robot Tactics X codes, you are on the right page. We will share a list of all working Robot Tactics X codes that you can redeem and claim exclusive in-game rewards.

List of all working Robot Tactics X codes

  • LACUS
  • ROBOTFANS
  • H96YCC7439
  • ROBOTTACTICSX

Robot Tactics X codes are case-sensitive so enter them precisely as they are written, including uppercase and special characters at the time of redemption. These codes are also time-limited, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new Robot Tactics X codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working codes.

How to redeem Robot Tactics X codes?

Redeeming codes in Robot Tactics X is a very straightforward process. However, if you are new to the game or haven't redeemed codes in Robot Tactics X before, don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide on redeeming codes in Robot Tactics X:

  • Open the game and click on the Avatar icon on the top left side of your screen
  • Now click on the CD key button located at the bottom of the info menu
  • Enter any of the active Robot Tactics X codes from above in the textbox
  • Click on the redeem button to get your reward

Robot Tactics X is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.