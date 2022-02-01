Robot Tactics X codes: February 2022

Game Hollywood Hong Kong Limited has just released Robot Tactics X, a mech-themed strategy JRPG on Android and iOS. It is an anime-style gacha game featuring strategic turn-based battles. If you are a fan of the game and are looking for working Robot Tactics X codes, you are on the right page. We will share a list of all working Robot Tactics X codes that you can redeem and claim exclusive in-game rewards.

List of all working Robot Tactics X codes

LACUS

ROBOTFANS

H96YCC7439

ROBOTTACTICSX

Robot Tactics X codes are case-sensitive so enter them precisely as they are written, including uppercase and special characters at the time of redemption. These codes are also time-limited, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new Robot Tactics X codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working codes.

How to redeem Robot Tactics X codes?

Open the game and click on the Avatar icon on the top left side of your screen

Now click on the CD key button located at the bottom of the info menu

Enter any of the active Robot Tactics X codes from above in the textbox

Click on the redeem button to get your reward

Redeeming codes in Robot Tactics X is a very straightforward process. However, if you are new to the game or haven't redeemed codes in Robot Tactics X before, don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide on redeeming codes in Robot Tactics X:

Robot Tactics X is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.