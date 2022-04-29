Strategy JRPG Robot Tactics X adds even more customisation features and exotic builds with its latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

Game Hollywood has announced an exciting update for Robot Tactics X, its mobile RPG that highlights deep customisation features on various mechs and gacha pilots. The turn-based strategy mobile game is adding improved stats, more diverse combinations of growth factors, and even more personalisation features for players' Summats.

In particular, Robot Tactics X now lets players combine a wide variety of parts that also come equipped with different attributes. Players can form a battle setup across more than 50 builds - such personalised masterpieces include the All-rounder Build, the Exotic Tank Build and more.

The latest update to the game also boasts an optimised UI along with a new main interface for the spaceship. Players can even switch the pilot on the bridge to their liking, which can be changed as more characters join their roster of heroes in their crew.

If you're keen on checking out the latest updates to Robot Tactics X, you can download the game on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.