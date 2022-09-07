Twilight Daycare codes and where to find them

Roblox has a bunch of different roleplay games on the platform, with Twilight Daycare being one of the more popular choices. This game is all about becoming a baby, toddler, or adult, and forming a family. These different age groups have needs and different things they can do, depending on how they are doing. Though it’s a game that uses a lot of imagination, there are a lot of different things to unlock.

So you might be looking to find a list of codes for Twilight Daycare and how to redeem them! There are actually a few different options for you.

Twilight Daycare codes

All of the active Twilight Daycare codes are actually in the game. You can find them by going into Settings (on the top bar of the screen), scrolling down to, and then tapping it. Each category for these codes is for the same item, but if you use the tabs at the top of the screen, you can then pick out each code from each category. These codes, when used, will then be removed from the list and a new one will appear in its place.

If you are looking for more unique, special codes for Twilight Daycare, you will be able to find some by purchasing Twilight Daycare official merch, from Smyths, Walmart, and other toy stores. These items come with a one-time use code, for you specifically, that can be redeemed for some in-game exclusive items!

How to redeem codes in Twilight Daycare?

When you get into the game, on the left-hand side of the screen, there is an Event button that looks like candy. If you tap that, you will see a Redeem button, as well as several specific characters with the word, redeem, below them. You can type codes in the main redeem box, and redeem them that way. Once you have entered a code and hit redeem, you can then see what you unlocked.

Now that you know how to find and use codes, enjoy all your fun new outfits!