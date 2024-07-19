The gentle green giant arrives in Roblox with Shrek Swamp Tycoon

Somebody once told me

Shrek Swamp Tycoon is a new experience coming to Roblox

It's a collaboration between devs The Gang, Universal and DreamWorks

Collect coins, explore an obby-inspired experience and rebuild iconic locations

With a new film on the horizon, it's a big time for the famous green ogre Shrek. And with that in mind, it's no surprise that the film series is being catapulted back into the public view, this time via Roblox. Developers The Gang have collaborated with Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation to bring their famous green ogre to the gaming platform.

Shrek Swamp Tycoon, as it's so named, is a tycoon game with an obby twist. You'll enter Shrek's swamp and interact with characters from the film series. By collecting coins and finding hidden platforms, you'll be able to construct your own experience, resulting in a map filled with locations drawn from the films, like Shrek's house, Gingy's Gingerbread House(?) and more.

Naturally, this collaboration also comes with a bevvy of user-generated content to gather, like character heads for Shrek, Fiona and Donkey. You'll also be able to unlock even more exclusive features once you complete the entire experience.

While Shrek is mainly remembered fondly by some of our older readers, it's clear that DreamWorks want to once more capture a younger audience with Roblox. And therefore it's no surprise they've partnered up with devs The Gang, who've produced many high-profile experiences, collaborating with everything from Wimbledon to Nerf.

Will Shrek Swamp Tycoon be any good? Well, you're going to have to jump in and find out for yourself! The collaboration is available now on Roblox.

