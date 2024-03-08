Hugo Boss is now promoting its jeans through Roblox

What's more exciting than space battles, first person shooters and anime? Jeans, apparently

Hugo Boss' new Roblox experience brings social interaction, dress-up and more to Roblox

Great for the jeans lover in your friend group

Quick! What's the thing you wish you had in Roblox? Well, I'll spare you the waiting because I have the answer, stupid. It's jeans, specifically blue denim jeans. At least that's what Hugo (Hugo Boss) thinks, with the launch of their new Roblox world to celebrate the launch of their latest blue denim line. Well okay, in fairness it's not just that.

Planet Hugo is a new Roblox experience intended to promote the fashion brand's catalogue. It'll include the Hugo Hangout and Hugo Fashion Match 3D environments. But the big selling point is, of course, being able to purchase wearables based on the Hugo lineup. Fashion Match will also let you engage in a 'social styling experience' and make friends using a variety of new social interactions, and even face-tracking integration.

Look, I love jeans, I'm - well I don't wear them when I write, I usually wear something more comfortable. But both me and my friends all wear jeans regularly, we're not anti-jeans by any means (alliteration not intended). Yet when I think of the exciting, exotic and fantastical experiences available in Roblox, jeans are not what usually comes to mind, much less socialising with people over a mutual love of Hugo Boss.

Now I'm not outright mocking the idea. After all, Rec Room just did their own partnership with fashion brand Puma. But in that case, the integration was pretty limited, suitably so. I don't know, it seems to me that some of these brands are very much taking the boldest approach possible as they come out with major experiences built solely around just their products. Admittedly just having games does help somewhat, but can jeans really carry an entire experience on their own?

