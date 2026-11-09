Malam Sama Opah codes (November 2026) - Lucky Spins to keep the horrors at bay

Fancy a lovely evening with Grandmother? Our Malam Sama Opah codes might just help you survive the night in one piece.

If you're a fan of horror games but don't have what it takes to complete 99 Nights in the Forest, then you may have better luck with Malam Sama Opah - or maybe not?

If you scare easily, that's too bad. But what's not scary is the Malam Sama Opah codes we've shared below - so maybe that will give you the boost of confidence you need to finally get a win.

From these codes, you can get a bunch of free spins so that you can get the class you want, but you can also get some free Dut (equivalent of Coins) so you can buy additional class slots.

Let's check them out.

Active Malam Sama Opah codes

UPD_2 - 10 Spins, 5 Lucky Spins

- 10 Spins, 5 Lucky Spins SORRYITSNOTOURFAULT - 10 Spins, 5 Lucky Spins

Expired

SETTINGS

How to redeem codes in Malam Sama Opah

Step 1 : Join the Sabun Studios official Roblox group .

: Join the . Step 2 : Open the Menu (3 horizontal lines) located in the top left corner of the screen.

: Open the (3 horizontal lines) located in the top left corner of the screen. Step 3 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 4 : Select the Codes tab.

: Select the tab. Step 5 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 6: Press Redeem.

Follow the steps below to redeem your rewards:

How to get more codes?

What does Malam Sama Opah mean?

About Malam Sama Opah

New codes for Malam Sama Opah are released whenever the game gets new updates, but the devs seem to release new ones quite regularly. We'll add anything we find in this article. You can bookmark it and check it regularly to be up to date on the latest ones.According to Google, Malam Sama Opah translates from Indonesian to "Night with grandma" or "Evening with grandmother" - and as we all know, Indonesia has some truly terrifying horror folk stories (and movies). The game is a testament to that, so consider yourself warned before diving in.Even though it's not as dark as some of the other horror experiences I've played, Malam Sama Opah has a different kind of darkness within - it's a creepy one, filled with jump scares. You essentially get on a bus together with other players, which takes you to a house. Once you're inside, your goal is to find the keys and escape the house.

Other than keys, you can also find Dut, which is a great way to farm for new character slots. The caveat here is that the house is like a maze, and once you run into Opah, she will continue following you (unless you manage to evade/hide). It's genuinely scary, so if that's your preferred genre, it's a great Roblox experience!

That said, you might want to load up on more freebies while you're here, and our Tap Simulator Reborn and +1 Venom Evolution codes are a fantastic place to start.