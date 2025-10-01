When you're up against a Deer Monster, there's a fine line between life and death - so here's how to get bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest to help you survive.

Since you’re playing 99 Nights in the Forest on Roblox, you already know how brutal things can get - you’ll take damage, suffer bleed effects, and find yourself scrambling for healing items. This article will walk you through how to get one of the most versatile healing items that'll help you make it through semi-unscathed.

Why would you need them in the first place?

How to get bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Pick the Medic class - this gives you 2 bandages at the beginning of each run. The Medic class costs 40 Diamonds to unlock, but it's totally worth it.

Loot chests - there are tons of chests scattered all throughout the forest and inside the buildings. You can find all sorts of goods inside those boxes, including bandages.

Crafting - you can craft them too! It costs 2x Bunny Foot and 2x Wolf Pelt.

Find hospitals - after upgrading your campfire to level 5, you will be able to find hospitals, which are the buildings with red and white bricks.

The moment you start a new run, it all comes down to survival. Bandages help you manage your health, just like Medkits. Of course, when things get messy, they can quickly become your best friend. No matter the situation, it is ESSENTIAL you have at least a couple in your inventory.There are several ways of getting 'em, and below I've listed them all:

How to craft bandages?

2x Bunny Foot

2x Wolf Pelt

Once you discover the location of the Anvil, you can craft a few items there. These are the requirements:

The result is 1 bandage, which is not too bad. The Bunny Foot is a possible drop from bunnies, a beginner-level animal. Wolf Pelt is dropped by wolves, but it is slightly rarer than a bunny's foot. In my experience, I've not managed to get them too often, but that could just be my bad luck.

How to get bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest - and fast?

I believe the best option is to loot all the chests you find. Since you'll keep exploring the forest anyway, you'll come across tons of chests. Just keep the bandages, and if you want, you can even share them with your teammates in case some of them get hurt.

