Blox Fruits is a fighting, anime game inspired by the One Piece manga, where you can fight against various enemies and bosses, training your skills to become the best fighter in the land! There are a bunch of different ability modifiers that you can find, which allow you to dodge more or boost your individual stats, to help you become better at fighting. These are called Blox Fruit Haki - and most are costly and take a while to max out!

What is observation Haki in Blox Fruits?

There are two types of Blox Fruits Haki currently available. One of which is Observation (Ken), which allows you to automatical dodge to evade damage, something that can be very useful when trying to fight against bosses and survive longer!

This specifically allows you to dodge enemy attacks, see your enemies through objects, and change your range of vision. You will be able to spot enemies from further away and see their health and energy bars. At first, the observation Haki isn't very powerful, but as you train it, your range of vision will increase.

How to get observation haki in Blox Fruits?

You will need to have played Blox Fruits for quite some time before you can obtain the observation haki! You will need to have already reached level 300, as well as solved the Saber Expert riddle and killed the Saber Expert. You will also need around 750,000 Beli too.

Once you have ensured you have done the above, then you need to go to the Upper Yard of the Skylands to the area where Bisento and Dulablade are sold. Continuing forward, you need to go across the big tree and on top of the pyramid structure. In case you can't find it, consult our handy Blox Fruits map.

Then, you need to make your way to the Instinct Teacher and speak to him. He will tell you about the Haki; and how you will need to train this new ability so that it will become less weak. Then, you will be able to purchase the Observational Haki for the 750,000 Beli that you have saved up.

After you have levelled up your Observation Haki, you will have an increased advantage in the game, which can really help against powerful enemies! In case you need more help with the game, take a look at the levelling guide for Blox Fruits which has some useful tips, especially if you're a new player. Other than that, we have a tier list containing the best fruits that you can pick.