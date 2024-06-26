The Rolling Stones are the latest musical act to make their mark in Roblox

Will debut in the Beat Galaxy experience

Iconic rock 'n roll act The Rolling Stones will be the latest musical group to make their mark on Roblox. The band's songs will debut in Universal Music Group and Supersocial's Beat Galaxy experience, which they term an "immersive music hub."

The Rolling Stones, widely regarded as one of the best musical acts of all time, will see a takeover event in the Beat Galaxy experience that puts their music front and centre. Intended for an all-ages audience, the experience will, naturally, also include exclusive virtual merchandise for players to stick on their characters.

The main point of Beat Galaxy seems to be a mixture of rhythm gaming and, naturally, virtual item collection. As an all-ages experience, it'll be interesting to see how the experience handles the once quite risqué works of the Stones. However, for older fans, it'll certainly be a treat.

Of course, others may scoff at the idea of trying to reestablish the Rolling Stones' preeminence using Roblox. The band has, after all, made their mark on history but they certainly aren't getting any younger. Still, if there's anything we know about Roblox players, it's that they'll hardly ever pass up the chance to get themselves some digital loot as this collab promises.

