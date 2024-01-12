We have ranked every quirk in Anime Champions Simulator
As you train some of the best fighters of the anime-verse to conquer galaxies, Anime Champions Simulator lends a helping hand with Quirks. These are “cool powers” that you roll for and then equip to boost fighter stats. Right now, there are 20 Quirks in Anime Champions Simulator, and we have ranked all of them in a 5-level tier list. We used the base versions of all Quirks to decide these rankings. That means you won’t see Quirks like Strong II, Mage III, or similar. The multipliers don’t have a significant overall effect. Before jumping to the rankings, here’s a quick overview of our tiers.
Anime Champions Simulator quirk list explanationAs mentioned above, we have used five tiers to rank the Quirks. Going from S to D, these tiers go from best to worst. You’ll find the best Quirks in Anime Champions Simulator in the S tier. A tier has the next best things. Tier B is the not-bad, not-great category. C and D tiers have the weakest Quirks. As you go through the list, you’ll find what these Quirks bring to the table and why they ended up in the tier that they are. Oh and before we start, note that we have some codes for Anime Champions Simulator that haven't expired yet, so you might want to look into that later as well.
1
S Tier
- Assassin
- Leprechaun
- Black Hole
- Giant
- Boxer
Unlike others, all five of the best Quirks in Anime Champions Simulator boost multiple stats. Assassin is a rare Quirk and will boost Crit Chance, Attack and Move Speed, and Boss Damage. Similarly, Giant beefs up Crit Chance, Damage, Size, and Attack Speed. Leprechaun takes it a step further and boosts six stats. You get a boost for Damage, Move Speed, Attack Speed, Size, Luck, and Yen. Black Hole is one of the rarest Quirk in Anime Champions Simulator. But if you luck out, you get the best Quirk. Black Hole slightly reduces your Damage stats but here’s what you get in return: a massive boost to Ability Damage, Charge Speed, Crit Damage, and Crit Chance. All that makes up for the decreased normal Damage. Boxer is just as rare as Black Hole and buffs Damage, Crit Chance, and Attack Speed. It also debuffs Ability Damage.
2
A Tier
- Archmage
- Titan
- Celestial
- Thief
- Sniper
- Crimson Demon
Thanks to the messed up roll chance percentage, three of these seven Quirks are very hard to get.
3
B Tier
- Collector
- Lucky
- Genius
- Mage
All FOUR of these Quirks have three further levels. A higher level equals a higher boost multiplier. Every time you increase Collector's level, you'll see an increase in Drops. Right now, the multiplier increase is almost insignificant but we might see some changes in upcoming updates. Lucky, Genius and Mage also have three levels. Lucky improves your Luck. Mage boosts Ability Damage. Genius is a handy little Quirk that reduces the XP requirements. This Quirk is especially helpful when you're running short on XP Points. Aim for Genius Level 3 to get the highest XP requirement decrease.
4
C Tier
- Strong
- Teleport
- Rich
5
D Tier
- Fast
- Accurate
These TWO are widely accepted as the worst Quirks of Anime Champions Simulator. Fast is supposed to make you faster by increasing Movement and Attack Speed, but, even at max level, the increase in speed is minimal. Quirks like Black Hole and Boxer will give you this boost as part of a package deal of 4-5 buffs. Accurate is supposed to buff the Crit Chances. While it sounds interesting, it fails to impress. The buff itself is impressive but it’s the amount that lets you down. Maxed out, Accurate will only fractionally improve the Crit Chances.
That’s how we ranked every quirk in Anime Champions Simulator. And since the meta is quite stable, we might not see too many changes to this list any time soon. But if something does happen, we’ll surely update our ranking accordingly. If you’re looking for more anime games, we made a list of best anime games on Roblox that'll help you find your next waifu.