We have ranked every quirk in Anime Champions Simulator

Fast

Accurate

These TWO are widely accepted as the worst Quirks of Anime Champions Simulator. Fast is supposed to make you faster by increasing Movement and Attack Speed, but, even at max level, the increase in speed is minimal. Quirks like Black Hole and Boxer will give you this boost as part of a package deal of 4-5 buffs. Accurate is supposed to buff the Crit Chances. While it sounds interesting, it fails to impress. The buff itself is impressive but it’s the amount that lets you down. Maxed out, Accurate will only fractionally improve the Crit Chances.

That’s how we ranked every quirk in Anime Champions Simulator. And since the meta is quite stable, we might not see too many changes to this list any time soon. But if something does happen, we’ll surely update our ranking accordingly. If you’re looking for more anime games, we made a list of best anime games on Roblox that'll help you find your next waifu.