We have ranked every quirk in Anime Champions Simulator

As you train some of the best fighters of the anime-verse to conquer galaxies, Anime Champions Simulator lends a helping hand with Quirks. These are “cool powers” that you roll for and then equip to boost fighter stats. Right now, there are 20 Quirks in Anime Champions Simulator, and we have ranked all of them in a 5-level tier list. We used the base versions of all Quirks to decide these rankings. That means you won’t see Quirks like Strong II, Mage III, or similar. The multipliers don’t have a significant overall effect. Before jumping to the rankings, here’s a quick overview of our tiers.

Anime Champions Simulator quirk list explanation

As mentioned above, we have used five tiers to rank the Quirks. Going from S to D, these tiers go from best to worst. You’ll find the best Quirks in Anime Champions Simulator in the S tier. A tier has the next best things. Tier B is the not-bad, not-great category. C and D tiers have the weakest Quirks. As you go through the list, you’ll find what these Quirks bring to the table and why they ended up in the tier that they are. Oh and before we start, note that we have some codes for Anime Champions Simulator that haven't expired yet, so you might want to look into that later as well.