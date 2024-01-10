How to evolve Eevee into Leafeon, Glaceon, Umbreon...

A guide to getting your favourite Pokemon Go Eevee evolution

When it comes to Eevee, it can be hard to know exactly what you are transforming your Pokemon into when they evolve. Unlike other Pokemon games that use items to change what Eeveelution you end up with, in Pokemon Go you are only using candies, so how do you get Leafeon, Glaceon, Umbreon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon easily?

When can you evolve Eevee in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon Go allows you to evolve Eevee once you have 25 candies, but the game itself isn’t without a few tips and tricks to help you get the one you’d like. We are going to dive into these tricks, in hopes of helping you evolve them all!

If you choose to evolve an Eevee, which has not had any extra effort or tinkering around with, then they will evolve into a Vaporeon, Jolteon or Flareon, at random. These are sort of the default evolutions.

You can use naming to actually change the Eevee into one of the Eeveelutions that you want. But be aware that this trick only works once per evolution type, so you will want to make sure it has good stats before you use the nicknaming method.

Name your Pokemon GO Eevee properly to get the right evolution!

If you name your Eevee as, they will turn into the leaf-type,. The namewill evolve them into the ice-type,. If you’d like the psychic-type,, you can name your Eevee, while the dark-type,, can be found by naming it. If you’d like the water-type,, you can name your Eevee. If you want, the fire-type, you need to name it. Lastly, if you want a, the lightning-type, you can name your Eevee

Along with naming, there are ways to continue to have some input on how your Eevee will turn out. Leafeon and Glaceon can be evolved by using the Mossy Lure or Glacial Lure, respectively. Once you have placed the lure you’d like on the Poke Stop, you can then evolve it from your Pokemon Inventory and it will become one of these two Pokemon.

If you want Umbreon or Espeon, you can try walking with your desired Eevee as a buddy, for 10km - gaining two candies in the process, then evolve it during the night for Umbreon or during the day for Espeon. Remember, your Eevee will still need to be your buddy when you evolve them!

We've also got some additional ways of evolving Eevee into its other eeveelutions, so we'll share these tips below if the renaming trick is something you've already done and want to try out something a little different (and arguably requiring a little bit more resources and time than a couple of seconds).

More tips on how to evolve Eevee into Glaceon

In order to evolve your little Eevee into a Glaceon, the process is fairly simple. Firstly, you want to find a comfortable place near a PokeStop, because these somehow influence the evolution result (although it's not been 100% confirmed officially - it's only from what fellow players have noticed).

Make sure you have some Eevee Candy with you, more specifically 25 of them. These are usually used for evolving Eevee into anything, so if you're on a quest to get some eeveelutions, you should stock up on these. Now, all that you need to do is follow the steps below:

Get a Glacial Lure Module (you can get from the PokeStop next to you for 200 PokeCoins) and use it on the PokeStop. If you wish, you can then spin the PokeStop.

(you can get from the PokeStop next to you for 200 PokeCoins) and use it on the PokeStop. If you wish, you can then spin the PokeStop. Tap on the Eevee you want to evolve and hit the button to evolve it. That's it!

Tips on how to evolve Eevee into Leafeon

Some tips on how to evolve Eevee into Sylveon

Pokemon GO tips for evolving Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon

Obtaining a Leafeon from the evolution works in a similar way to the above-mentioned one, except instead of a Glacial Lure Module you will need a. Repeat the steps above by using the Mossy Lure Module, and the result will hopefully be a Leafeon.Acquiring a Sylveon can be done fairly easily (in theory), but it will require some dedication and time, and arguably some resources. All you need to do is earn 70 hearts with Eevee as your Buddy, and then you can hit the evolve button to receive a Sylveon. Getting all these hearts is no easy feat, so be prepared for some "grind" because it's going to take some time.Evolving Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon is probably one of the easiest things you can do, but again, it will require some time. Just like it was the case with Sylveon, you need to make the Eevee you're planning to evolve your Buddy.

The goal is to walk 10-20km with Eevee as your Buddy and earn 2 Eevee Candy. Since you will earn Eevee Candy by simply walking with Eevee, there is no set number of kilometers you need to go. You'll have to pay attention to your inventory and notice how many you will get, and only after you've earned the 2 Eevee Candy you can proceed to evolve the Eevee.

When it comes to which of the two Umbreon or Espeon you will get, it all depends on the time of day. If you want an Umbreon you should hit the evolution button during the night, and if you want an Espeon, you should evolve Eevee during the day. It's as simple as that!

Can you evolve Eevee into Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon via different means?

How to get shiny Eevee and eeveelutions

An important tip before you evolve every Eevee

At the moment there is no known way of getting either of these eeveelutions by any other means except for sheer luck. We'll make sure to let you know if anything else pops up, but for now, if you're planning to get Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon via any means other than the renaming trick above, good luck to you.Similar to the other shiny Pokemons, Eevee can appear as Shiny. If you choose to evolve any of the Shiny Eevee you catch, the result will automatically be a Shiny evolution as well. Sadly there is no way to trick the game into turning a normal Eevee into a Shiny one, or jumble the evolutions to turn Shiny.Since there is a quest post level 40 that will require you to get every single Eevee evolution, you should try to hold off on renaming your Eevee until then. The renaming trick works wonders and you really wouldn't want to postpone your leveling or quest completion, or base it solely on luck (with getting all of the Eevee evolutions).

These are all the current ways to evolve Eevee into each of the Eeveelutions. We'll keep an eye out for any other useful tips to help you expand your dream Eevee team, so until we've got more tricks to add to the list, we'll leave you with these!