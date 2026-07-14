Ringdown has you keeping a switchboard running in the midst of London's business rush

Ringdown sees you take on the role of a switchboard operator in 60s London

Make the correct connections, fast, or risk ticking off callers

Take on a new campaign set in the Blitz, or challenge Endless Mode

There have been some odd ideas for puzzlers over the years, but Ringdown is the first time I've seen a telephone switchboard take centre stage. But make no mistake, just because the idea is retro doesn't make it primitive, and in the fast-paced world of 1960s London, you'll find Ringdown offers plenty of challenge.

The gameplay is simple; you operate a telephone switchboard. Which, for our younger readers, was a physical location which connected callers to the receiver by slotting a wire manually into a plug. And in Ringdown, the challenge lies in taking the correct colour cable and plugging it into the correct jack.

One line, no waiting

But, since this is London in the 60s, people are hardly going to be patient. And as the calls climb up, it'll be a race against time to quickly make connections and ensure the calls gett through, because otherwise frustrated users will simply hang up. You get more points by making faster, accurate connections.

Phew, that alone is probably difficult enough. However, Ringdown also features another campaign, alongside the 60s one, set during the Blitz! Speed is even more essential, and bombing runs above will cause lights to flicker, making your job even more difficult.

Ringdown is a simple, elegant concept that takes a rather strange oddity from the past of telecommunications and uses it to produce an interesting concept for a mobile game. I haven't had the chance to play it, as it's not on Android, but if it lives up to what's shown on the store and trailer, it could be well worth a look.

And if Ringdown does encourage you to hone your puzzle-solving skills on mobile, why not take a look at some other options in our list of the best puzzle games on Android?