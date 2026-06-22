Ringdown is a telephone switchboard puzzler coming to iOS

Keep the phone lines clear in switchboard puzzle sim Ringdown

Play through two campaigns set in the swinging sixties or the middle of the WW2 Blitz

Build combos, keep the lines clear and don't let calls drop

It's rare you get such an excellent combination of simple gameplay and an interesting theme as Ringdown: Switchboard Puzzler. It promises a casual, logic-puzzling experience that combines atmosphere and gameplay in a great way. Coming to iOS soon, it's a simple but challenging offering that's a pretty exciting new launch.

As mentioned above, the gameplay of Ringdown is deceptively simple. You are running a 1960s-style switchboard, a technology used in the early days of the telephone where individual lines were connected manually at a switchboard. That's your job, but it's a bit more complicated than it sounds.

Hello, operator?

Essentially, Ringdown challenges you to quickly connect calls without letting them drop or the caller hanging up. You'll be presented with individual light-up bulbs that signal which number slot a line needs to be connected and the colour of the line itself. As you build up a combo by making flawless connections, the shift gets faster and more difficult.

Again, the essence of Ringdown is how simple the gameplay is. The background is one of those snazzy, retro brass and wood contraptions with satisfying clunks and clicks as you make connections.

Ringdown even boasts different campaigns! One putting you in the shoes of a switchboard operator during the 60s, as noted above, and another having you keeping lines open during the Blitz of the 1940s!

Even better, you can try it for free, with a one-time purchase netting you even more premium campaigns being added in the future, daily challenges and other goodies. So keep an eye out for Ringdown, arriving this July on the iOS App Store.

In the meantime, if you want to hone your skills ahead of playing, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS for some of our favourite picks?