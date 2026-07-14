Off the AppStore: Fear the fare in JEEP HORROR

Drive your own jeepney along the late-night roads

Pickup passengers, collect fares, keep them happy, gas up, and reach the end

Watch for monsters in disguise and kick them off before they get you!

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Just like comedy, horror is very subjective. However, I'd be willing to stand here and argue that there are far more things that scare the average person than those that make them laugh. Literally anything can be twisted in the slightest of ways to make it scary, and that's what good horror games do exceptionally well. That being said, I think we can all relate to the fear of the unknown that comes from sharing a confined space with a complete stranger late at night, especially when you have to rely on such a person for your livelihood. Neuroticfly Games takes us to the driver's seat of such an experience in JEEP HORROR.

You find yourself in the Philippines, where you have just earned enough money to buy yourself your very own jeepney. This form of independent public transportation is like a combination of a bus and a taxi, allowing you to carry more passengers (and earn more fares) than the average driver. And, against your better judgment, you've decided to take the late-night route to pick up the night-shift workers, overtime employees, and anyone else who may be out late for one reason or another. Yours is not to question, just to drive.

At least, that's part of it. You'll be travelling from one point to the next, picking up passengers as they appear. You must collect their fare, provide change, and ensure your jeepney stays fueled so you can reach your destination. However, late nights are the perfect times for horrifying creatures to strike. You must use your observation and deduction to identify any passengers who are monsters in disguise and make sure that you kick them off your jeepney ASAP. If not, they'll gladly rip your passengers apart before coming straight for the driver's seat.

JEEP HORROR is a 2D slow-paced driving horror game about picking up and dropping off passengers along different routes. There's a light management element that comes from responding to passengers and keeping them happy as you keep driving. The monsters that appear add a fear-and-survival element to keep you alert and ensure you watch your passengers. If not, the last thing you experience in this jeep will indeed be horror.

JEEP HORROR is available to download and play from its itch.io page!