Midnight Study is a roguelike deckbuilder set in a labyrinthine haunted school

Midnight Study offers up a roguelike deckbuilder set in a labyrinthine high school

Play as four different students fighting through hordes of demons

Use ricochet combat to power up your shots and grab upgrades as you defeat enemies

You know, I'm not sure what it says about the Japanese education system that the idea of a haunted school trying to murder its students is so popular. But in any case, Midnight Study fortunately evades the Corpse Party conundrum, as instead you'll have the opportunity to escape in this roguelike deckbuilder.

You play as one of four students at Yongcheon Girls High School, where you've inadvertently unleashed evil spirits that intend to kill you. That is, unless you're able to fight your way through the school and escape to freedom, but to do that, you'll need to build up your deck and master its distinct brand of combat.

R-r-r-ricochet

In this case, it's ricochet combat, which means bouncing your weapon's projectiles off of the walls not only to attack and damage your enemies, but also to gather power-ups that heal you or otherwise help stave off your end.

As for the deckbuilding aspect, you'll have a whopping 100 forbidden talismans and 80+ mysterious relics to choose from. Not to mention plenty of choices which can affect your chances of survival, and minigames to grab more relics to add to your equipment list.

Personally, I was initially a little sceptical of Midnight Study. But the more I look into it, the more intrigued I am. You can check out the trailer above to see more of what it has to offer, and keep your eyes peeled for when it's set to release in November of this year!

But if you'd rather try to ease the heat with a chill down your spine right now, then you'll be glad to know we've already got you covered. Have a look at our list of the best horror games on Android for some of our favourite picks of the genre on mobile!