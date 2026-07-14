Battle Waves: Mobile's second season lets you challenge your friends directly, and stack hats

Battle Waves is introducing its content-packed second season today

Direct-friend PvP lets you build up a list of friends to challenge easily

Meanwhile, the new battle pass and daily quest come packed with rewards

One of the great appeals of strategy is not just matching your wits against the computer, but also against your real-life friends. So it's no surprise that Battle Waves: Mobile, the solo-developed strategy game, is highlighting PvP as a major feature in its second season: Friends & Foes.

It introduces direct-friend PvP, allowing you to add and challenge your pals directly. Battle Waves is simple to learn but hard to master, so if you've been looking to get a friend into the wonders of strategy games, then it might well be worth getting them to take a look at this new update.

Foesome friends

But fret not! Because it isn't just the addition of friend lists that's making its mark on Battle Waves. There's also a new battle pass system that offers both free and premium reward tracks, as well as daily quests, which can offer up to triple the XP rewards to let you blaze through the battle pass faster.

There's also a host of other, smaller changes, such as allowing you to favourite your preferred arena for PvP, stackable hats to make your units look even more distinctive and new variants for collectible cards. All in all, it's a good reason to check back in or give Battle Waves a go if you haven't already.

Battle Waves is certainly introducing some ambitious features, especially for a solo-developed title. Our recent preview had Catherine quite intrigued by what it had to offer, so here's hoping that this latest update and new season are just a sampling of what we can expect from Battle Waves in the future!

In the meantime, if you want to hone your strategic skills even further, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android, letting you conquer deep space, entire nations or fantasy worlds!