ReverseBlue x Re-Birthend reveals itself with a small teaser trailer, coming from the developers of Ensemble Stars
The developer of the popular mobile rhythm gacha Ensemble Stars!! Music and Helios Rising Heroes have officially announced their next project for Japanese gamers; ReverseBlue x Re-BirthEnd. This new RPG is still light on details for now, but we do have a solid trailer and some small story beats to operate on, so let’s check it out!Looking for another character collection-based RPG to fill your time while we wait for ReverseBlue? Check out our Top 25 best gacha games for iOS!
ReverseBlue x Re-BirthEnd may have one of the strangest and most drawn-out names I’ve heard of for a mobile game, but based on this trailer, it does look like quite a treat. For one, the art style is a real killer, utilizing some awesome pastels and watercolours reminiscent of something like Genshin Impact with a bit more artistic flair.
With that cool use of colour, the set pieces revealed so far look even more interesting than they already did, such as that gorgeous shot of a ruined city with a sword in the rubble at the end of the trailer featured above. It’s a striking visual and combined with the small peeks we get at some of the characters, it really does look like a unique standout despite using the popular anime styling gacha games love.
But enough gushing over the style, let’s talk story for a second. Details are mega light here, but we do know that the game is set after an apocalypse consumed the world, where a team of characters have become immortal defenders from whatever evil caused such a thing. That’s basically the gist of what we have right now, but as time goes on, I’m sure we’ll get to know the whole story within the coming months.
All-in-all, ReverseBlue x Re-BirthEnd is looking like a solid gacha, and any fan of the genre should probably keep an eye on it. The team behind it also has quite a pedigree, so I have a decent bit of faith that this may be a bit of a sleeper hit. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.