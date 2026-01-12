Reverse: 1999 is headed to Paris for a feature-packed version 3.2 this month

Ooh la-la

Reverse: 1999 version 3.2 is right around the corner with a suite of new rewards

And also the introduction of two brand-new six-star arcanists

Version 3.2 Mystery Box Carnival returns you to the City of lights, Paris

For fans of Reverse: 1999, one of the key points of appeal to Bluepoch's hit collectable RPG is that of the strange and exotic locations it's set in. That time-travelling story element has been used to its fullest, including in the upcoming version 3.2 of Reverse: 1999, arriving January 20th!

While version 3.1 took you to Russia with a train guard and mysterious vampire to contend with, version 3.2 takes you to a new stop in the globe-trotting (and time-trotting) adventure to the famous City of Lights itself, Paris. Mystery Box Carnival will feature two brand-new six-star arcanists in the form of the Carnival-limited Beryl and Brume.

Naturally, you'll want to check in on our Reverse: 1999 tier list if you haven't already, to see where they might end up. But don't get too distracted! Because there's plenty more where they came from. Be sure to check in on the Salut Paname event taking place from the 13th to the 20th before the new version for a host of rewards, including growth materials and Clear Drops.

In chock-full-of-monsters Paree

Speaking of events, version 3.2 is going to be full of goodies to grab. Mystery Box Carnival: Revelry Reversed is a five-part event that runs throughout version 3.2 and will offer further rewards.

For a taster, Event 2: Parade Float Studio challenges you to consume Cellular Activity to collect the [Blooming Tomorrow] currency and build the parade float for the Suitcase King. It's all typically esoteric as is standard for Reverse: 1999, but the rewards certainly can't be ignored!

Meanwhile, if you're looking to experience what else the RPG genre has to offer on mobile, then you don't need to worry about the legwork. Instead, why not dig into our own curated list of the best RPGs on iOS for our comprehensive introduction for newcomers and veterans alike!