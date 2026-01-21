Reverse: 1999 version 3.2 A Flowing Feast heaps up a helping of new content for 2026

Eat up

Reverse: 1999 is here with its newest version 3.2, A Flowing Feast

Take on a new adventure set in 1936 Paris, with additional summoning events and a roguelike mode

Meet two new six-star Resonators in the form of fortune teller Beryl and taxi driver Brume

Love is in the air with Reverse: 1999's latest version as the popular time-twisting RPG sets foot in 1936 Paris with the release of version 3.2, A Flowing Feast. With plenty of new content to explore to wipe away the January blues, Reverse: 1999's latest update is well worth diving into.

Naturally, the headlining additions here aren't just the new setting but also two new Resonators to recruit. Beryl is a fortune teller who'll play a key role in version 3.2's story, and who's also coincidentally the mother of another character - Matilda!

The enigmatic fortune teller is joined by another six-star Resonator in the form of Brume. This taxi driver will arrive as part of phase two of the update, arriving on February 12th. Both are as stylish as you'd expect from Reverse: 1999, but they're far from the only major addition.

Going rogue

To kick off, we've got a brand-new roguelike mode called The Window to Other Worlds: The Syndrome of Silence. Available until February 28th, this mode follows Coppélia on a new adventure with plenty of goodies at the end.

Naturally, there are also various events for those of you looking to boost favoured characters, or nab those that appear in our Reverse: 1999 tier list you've been hoping to summon. That includes the Carnival Special Guest item that guarantees the summoning of an unowned six-star, as well as the Boon of Water event that allows you to select three preferred characters for rate-ups, and the Carnival Invitation event that will nab you a free five-star character, too.

And even that's barely scratching the surface of what version 3.2 is going to offer fans. So if you've been eager to jump into more action in the world of Reverse: 1999, now's the time. Or, if you want to check out other new releases you can't play anywhere else, be sure to dig into our regularly updated feature called Off the AppStore!