Reverse: 1999 is set to reveal its 2nd anniversary and version 2.8 details in upcoming livestream

Save the date

Reverse: 1999 is previewing a host of new stuff in its upcoming livestream

Get a sneak peek of version 2.8 and the upcoming 2nd anniversary

See the entire thing narrated and hosted by characters from the game

Rather fittingly for Reverse: 1999, the time-bending RPG from Bluepoch, it's time to save the date. Because soon, the developer will reveal major new details of its upcoming second anniversary event and version 2.8 in an upcoming livestream. Taking place on September 6th, this is a must-view event for any fan.

Best of all, it'll once again be hosted in-character by iconic faces from Reverse: 1999. Regulus and Sonetto will be joined by the new character Nautika for our first look at the upcoming version 2.8, Paradise Regained. There are new characters, rewards, in-game events and gameplay to see as part of the livestream.

It's all a pretty compelling reason to tune in and check out what happens when you're watching! If you're more concerned with just the basics, of course, be sure to tune in on our end when we break down all the essentials in our own coverage.

Just in time

Reverse: 1999 is one of what I'd call a premium gacha, which is to say that while it adheres quite strongly to all the trends of the genre, it also offers a more complete experience. Certainly, music and art wise I'd say it's probably one of the best in class for mobile we've seen recently.

You may recall the previous Reverse: 1999 livestream during its 1.5th anniversary, which offered plenty of great detail and gameplay glimpses. So if this upcoming stream offers even a fraction of the goodies for viewers, I'm sure it's well worth checking in on.

If you're planning on jumping into Reverse: 1999 anytime soon, it may prove to be quite overwhelming if you're not very experienced with it. Fortunately, we've got you covered, and we'll hold your hand all through our Reverse: 1999 tier list to give you a comprehensive overview of the key characters to recruit!