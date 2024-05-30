Reverse: 1999 releases phase one of version 1.6, titled Notes on Shuori

A six-month anniversary celebration takes place as well

New 6-star character joins the fray alongside new storylines

Several six-month anniversary gifts on offer

New game modes and events to go live over the next few weeks

After teasing it a few weeks ago, Bluepoch Games has just released the first phase of version 1.6 for Reverse: 1999. Titled Notes on Shuori, this patch brings a sea of new content as well as a six-month anniversary celebration to the strategic time-travelling RPG on Android, iOS, and PC.

The star of this update is the new limited-time 6-star character, Jiu Niangzi. She is joined alongside the 5-star Yinsei who will be part of the Dushuo Festival Limited Banner. Plus, you can also get your hands on a free garment for An-Lee on top of the 30 free pulls for everyone and another 90 for the newbies. It’s rewards galore as the title celebrates its half-year anniversary.

This update also introduces a brand new game mode, which brings roguelike gameplay to Reverse: 1999 for the first time. It will be available between June 8th and July 11th. You will be tasked with creating your own strategies as you participate in random events with the mysterious investigator, XXXXX.

If you're looking for brainteasers, then the new puzzle-solving mode, The Three Doors is perfect. It is already available and you can try the first chapter, The History of the Gears, which offers loads of Clear Drops and other materials on completion. For some more freebies, be sure to redeem these Reverse: 1999 codes!

In-game lore expands with this update through the Notes on Shuori story event that uncovers the tale of Pei City as well as Jiu Niangzi’s character story titled Light to the Tavern. And if you're still craving some more challenge, then take on the new bosses in Mane’s Bulletin, where new Investigation Targets will be available over the next month.

Dive into version 1.6 by downloading Reverse: 1999 now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information.