Reverse: 1999 adds new 6-star character and rate-up banners in latest "Journey to Mor Pankh" update

Bluepoch Games has announced an exciting new update for Reverse: 1999, letting players welcome a new playable character to the fray along with limited-time in-game events. In particular, Shamane is a 6-star Beast Arcanist that adds a beautifully tragic air to the time-travel strategic RPG - which, coincidentally, is also celebrating 19.99 million downloads across the globe, as well as a 4.8 out of 5 rating on the iOS App Store.

During the second part of Reverse: 1999's Version 1.3 update, you can look forward to the "Journey to Mor Pankh" update that features a new narrative to sink your teeth into. There will also be bountiful sign-in events where you can score in-game goodies for free simply by logging into the game, as well as daily rewards that put free pulls from the gacha up for grabs. The limited-time update will run until February 22nd, so be sure to get your summons in order until then.

In case you're unfamiliar with the game, Reverse: 1999 offers a unique tale in which time flows in reverse. You'll assemble a team of Arcanists from different time periods as Vertin the Timekeeper to combat the effects of the mysterious "Storm".

Shamane will be available in the summons pool via the rate-up banner "Another Spring Thaw" with 5-star characters Balloon Party and Satsuki. If you're eager for more freebies, why not take a look at our list of redeem codes to get your fill?

