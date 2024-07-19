How Tos

Reverse 1999 Matilda's school report quest solution

If you have managed to pass all the stages in Reverse: 1999 so far but got stuck at the Trail questions, this guide should give you the answer you're looking for. I've also prepared an explanation for why the answer is what it is, so just keep reading if you want to find out!

There are several Trail puzzles in Reverse: 1999, and this one appears at Stage 1-10. The question itself gives you the answer, but you have to put on your thinking hat to figure it out. Of course, if you've kept up with the game's lore, that will also help a little.

So, what is Matilda's School Report answer in Reverse: 1999?

The question reads as follows: "This sheet is a school report and the signature block says 'Matilda Bouanich'. The score has been blackened on purpose, and you can only see a jotting: 'The number of points I need to reach full marks is exactly the number implied by h-h-her name. Why? Why?!' So what is Matilda Bouanich's score?"

The answer to Matilda's School Report is 86

Now, on to the explanation. By all means, feel free to just type in the correct answer, but if you want to know why it is 86, here is the explanation. 

Matilda's School Report answer explained

To find the answer, you have to analyse the lore. In Chapter 3, we learn that Matilda and Sonetto were classmates, and Matilda scored 3rd in the rankings. In the question, we see the line "implied by her name" - this refers to Sonetto, who scored higher. 

In Italian, Sonetto means "sonnet", which is a 14-line long poem. However, we can also translate Sonetto's name from Chinese to English, giving us the answer "sonnet". If we take the first two characters forming her Chinese name and translate them, we also get fourteen

matilda and sonetto in chapter 3 From here, it's pretty simple: a perfect score means 100, so if we deduct 14, we get 86, which is the answer we were looking for!

I know, it's a fun little twist, and if you have been skipping the story altogether, it could be pretty tough to uncover. Hopefully, this guide helped you get a better understanding of this riddle, and if you're eager to get more out of the game, make sure you check the codes for Reverse 1999 we have collected, as well as the tier list!

