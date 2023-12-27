Reverse: 1999 releases new EP titled Fairy's Blessing for Christmas

Bluepoch Games has just released a holiday-themed track for their recently launched title, Reverse: 1999. The 20th-century time-travel strategic RPG dropped a new EP called Fairy’s Blessing, which features a distinctive retro art style like that seen in classic anime.

Reverse: 1999’s latest track stars the 6-star Tooth Fairy and the children of the Foundation that were introduced in version 1.2, which went live a few weeks ago. All of them unite together to celebrate Christmas and engage in the holiday cheer. The EP has been sung by Tooth Fairy’s voice actress, Alexandra Boyadjieff, and a child choir. Adam Gubman is the composer, who is known for working on The Greatest Showman and several video games including Arknights.

But that’s not all because some Xmas surprises will be making their way to players’ inboxes soon. Several freebies are being given away and more can be obtained by redeeming these Reverse: 1999 coupon codes for December 2023. And for those looking to try out their luck, there are a few social media campaigns as well.

All players need to do is retweet or share the EP’s official post and image of the holiday event on Twitter or Discord using the #MyBlessedEve hashtag. The contest will run until January 1st, with three lucky winners winning a $20 gift card, a $100 gift card, or a special in-game holiday merch box.

In addition, the second phase of version 1.2, A Nightmare at Green Lake, is also launching tomorrow, December 28th. The other half plans on bringing another 6-star character, the shy and reserved Jessica, and 5-star Horrorpedia, who’s naturally a spooky fan. More events will go live, including One Flew Over the Old House and The Challenging Awaits.

Download Reverse: 1999 now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.