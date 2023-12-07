Reverse: 1999 welcomes 6-star Tooth Fairy and plenty of in-game goodies in Version 1.2 update

Preferred Partner Feature

Bluepoch Games has announced a thrilling new update for Reverse: 1999, letting players experience a different kind of chill this holiday season. In particular, the v1.2 update is welcoming a new 6-star character among other limited-time events to the time-travel strategic RPG.

In the latest update to Reverse: 1999, you can look forward to Phase One of Version 1.2 until December 27th and explore the Green Lake with Vertin, Sonetto, Tooth Fairy and Horropedia from the foundation and more visitors like Blonney. During this new event, Tooth Fairy will be making her so-called "quick and painless" appearance with her charming voice.

Titled "A Nightmare At Green Lake", the update will also be adding the rate-up banner "The Fairies Shining at Night" where you can score both the Tooth Fairy and the 5-star girl-next-door Blonney with a higher drop rate to round out all the classic slasher film vibes.

Along with these new additions to your roster, you can also expect to grab a new "The Horror Show" garment series as well as a "Forest of Silence" Wilderness pack. And after your appointment with the Tooth Fairy, you can sink your teeth into the "A Nightmare At Green Lake" story event, or discover more about the characters' backstories in the "The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks" character narrative.

The "A Tooth for a Tooth" event will also be live. Simply clear the event story campaign to score Canned Scream, which you can then use to redeem Unilogs, 6-star Psychube and more.

Of course, no update would be complete without a login event, and signing into the game will reward you with a total of 14 Unilogs. All these should tide you over until Phase Two begins on December 28th, where 6-star character Jessica and 5-star character Horropedia will be joining the fray.

Ready to discover the mysteries of Green Lake? Experience the thrills of a creepy Christmas by downloading Reverse: 1999 on PC, iOS and Android today.