Reverse: 1999 opens sign-ups for closed beta test as global version is announced

Last week, Bluepoch Games announced it would be releasing a global version of the strategic RPG, Reverse: 1999 after it had a successful run in China. Eager players can get a taste of the game through the closed beta test, which has just begun taking registrations. They close on the 31st, with the playtest scheduled between August 15th and 30th on Android, iOS, and PC.

In Reverse: 1999, players take on the role of Vertin, a Timekeeper from the St Pavlov Foundation. Due to reasons currently unknown, Vertin is the only individual who isn’t affected by a time-distorting phenomenon called the Storm. As a result, players must embark on an exhilarating adventure across epochs, where they must search for clues with a bunch of other quirky characters.

In terms of the setting, the game takes place in an alternative 20th-century reality, where all the supernatural forces are controlled by natural-born magic users called Arcanists. These spellcasters still want more power and will even fight the rest of the world if enslaving everyone gets them what they want.

And what is this Storm? No one has any idea, besides the handful who’ve come up with obscure theories. What we do know is that its effect was first seen on December 31st, 1999. Since then, a few Arcanists have seen strange occurrences like raindrops falling upwards into the sky and reality reshaping itself according to different eras. The ones who couldn’t leave are erased, while humans seem to be living happily in oblivion.

If you're interested in participating in Reverse: 1999’s upcoming CBT, registrations for the Utopia Test are available via a Google Form. Only 1,500 players will be selected, so make sure you sign up quickly. Do note that no progress will carry over into the final release. More information can be found on the game’s official website.