Reverse: 1999 bucks the traditional holiday gacha game events with the upcoming horror movie themed update "A Nightmare At Green Lake"

The recently released and quite successful turn-based gacha RPG Reverse: 1999 has announced that a brand new batch of content will soon release come December 7th. This update, titled "A Nightmare At Green Lake”, might be outside of the spooky seasonal activities typically associated with October, but is nonetheless centred around retro horror flicks such as Halloween or A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Reverse: 1999 has seen a decent amount of popularity since releasing only two or so months ago, with most of that success attributed to its unique time-travelling storyline that, while difficult to follow at times, does make for a surreal tale full of interesting characters and a lot of very different set pieces. This time around, players will be transported to the haunted Green Lake Campsite, where a slasher villain is hellbent on taking out the protagonist and the new characters they encounter here.

These new characters run the classic schlocky 90’s horror gambit, with the girl-next-door Blonney, the geeky and horror movie-obsessed Horrorpedia, the shy and cutesy Jessica, and the mysterious god-like entity of the Tooth Fairy. After entering Camp Green Lake, you’ll encounter all of these characters and embark on a spooky slasher-inspired tale that will transport you right back to watching classic horror flicks on your tube television.

From new characters to new stories, purchasable costumes, new Flash Gatherings, and more, this event is full of content made for fans of that era of horror cinema. Mix in the excellent anime designs that Reverse: 1999 is most known for, and the fact that this event is bucking hard against the other gacha games that are celebrating the holidays right now, and it’s easy to see why this is an event worth checking out.

