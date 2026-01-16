Retrocade will bring back the golden age of arcades to Apple Arcade this February

Classic arcade legends, global leaderboards, and pixel-perfect nostalgia

Retrocade launches on Apple Arcade in February

Features timeless hits like Pac-Man, Galaga, Asteroids, and Space Invaders

Supports Bluetooth controllers for an authentic arcade feel

While I missed out, a lot of you reading have probably grown up measuring time in coins rather than minutes. Soon enough, that feeling will return to your pockets as Retrocade is heading to Apple Arcade next month, promising a shot back to the golden age of arcades, where only high scores mattered, wrists got sore, and the only save system was your initials burnt into a leaderboard.

Rather than unnecessarily reinventing the wheel, Retrocade believes in preservation. It features a curated collection of bona fide arcade staples, rebuilt to feel as close to the originals as possible, right down to pixel-perfect visuals. Expect just one more go magically turn into an hour as you chase another high score.

The lineup reads like an arcade hall of fame. There’s Pac-Man, still teaching generations how cruel four ghosts can be. Galaga brings its rescue mechanics and screen-filling madness, while Asteroids keeps things minimalist and deadly with its vector visuals. You’ve also got Bubble Bobble, Breakout, Centipede, and Space Invaders, all sitting side by side like it’s a Friday night in the 80s.

What ties it together is competition. Global leaderboards, daily challenges, and achievements give these classics a modern wrapper without sanding off their edges. If you’re the type who remembers crowding around a cabinet to watch someone flirt with a world record, this feels like a natural extension of that energy.

Controls matter here too. Retrocade supports Bluetooth controllers, letting you ditch touchscreens in favour of something that feels closer to a joystick and a couple of stubborn buttons. Your phone is enough, sure, but this just completes the illusion.

Retrocade is expected to launch on Apple Arcade on February 5th. You will need an ongoing subscription to play.

