Price of Glory is introducing a new questing system in its latest update

Meet The Stranger

Version 1.13 adds the maiden quest system

It’s split into 5 missions explaining all the gameplay mechanics

Earn rewards like Salt Crystals for completing missions

Price of Glory has been slowly building a small but loyal following in the strategy space, and its latest update feels like the moment it starts opening the door a little wider. Version 1.13 brings its first proper quest system, something fans have been nudging the developers about for a while, and it finally gives new Commanders a way to learn the ropes without getting flattened by veterans in their first few matches.

The maiden quest chain drops you straight into the world’s lore through a mysterious figure known simply as The Stranger. He’s your first guide into Versai territory, the flagship faction, and your introduction to one of its most important Generals, Elspar, The Sky-Burner. It’s a surprisingly warm welcome because Price of Gory tends to just hand you a battlefield and wishes you good luck.

There’s a bit more substance here than your usual tutorial, too. The quest is split into five missions, each explaining how battles work, why the factions operate the way they do, and what your long-term role looks like as a Commander. Future updates are set to expand this system with new characters, factions, and biomes, which should help the world feel bigger than just the matches you queue into.

The rewards aren’t half bad either. Finishing missions hands you Salt Crystals, useful for tournament entries, while completing each quest earns Dreamstone, which you can exchange for cash-tournament entries or cosmetic goodies. It’s a smart system because it offers fast progression for newcomers, real incentives for returning players, and a system that ties into Price of Glory’s competitive backbone without overwhelming you on day one.

Price of Glory is available now on Android and iOS in select regions, with more quests already in development. And if you’re in the mood to size up your next battlefield, take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android!