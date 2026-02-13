Pixel Starships recruits Section 9 for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 event

Bring in the cyber specialists

Six iconic characters from Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 added

Exclusive rewards include an Android Room Skin and Tachikoma-themed stickers

The collaboration is live now

Pixel Starships has always had a bit of a soft spot for anime crossovers, and after that Cowboy Bebop event a while back, it’s now turning its attention to Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. The sci-fi management sim is welcoming Section 9 aboard for a limited-time collaboration, bringing a familiar cyberpunk edge to a sandbox already built around tactical crew juggling and ship optimisation.

If you’ve spent any time with Pixel Starships before, you’ll know the appeal isn’t just blasting ships out of the sky. Half the experience comes from micromanaging your crew and figuring out how each specialist fits into your ship.

That’s where this crossover seems to land nicely, because Major Motoko Kusanagi, Batou, Togusa, Daisuke Aramaki, Purin Esaki and Tachikoma all arrive as recruitable crew rather than decorative cameos. Each one adds new abilities to experiment with, which should give you an excuse to rethink old builds instead of sticking with whatever worked last season.

Beyond the characters themselves, there’s a decent number of themed extras to chase. You can customise your ship with an Android Room Skin, pick up collaboration stickers inspired by the series, and unlock new equipment alongside a Collection Ability that strengthens your fleet overall.

Ghost in the Shell’s focus on cybernetics and tactical operations fits surprisingly well with this strategy sandbox that’s always been more about tactical planning. Even if you’re not heavily into SAC_2045, new crew members and gear usually mean a few evenings spent reshuffling your ship to see what works.

The event is live now, so if you’re thinking about returning or finally seeing what Pixel Starships is about, it might be a good time to jump in. And if you’re still weighing up your options, our picks for the top strategy games on Android are a solid place to start.