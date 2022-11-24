Reigns: Three Kingdoms, the latest in the popular kingdom management franchise, launches next week for Netflix subscribers

After being announced back in June, the latest entry into the swipe-based decision-making kingdom management series Reigns is finally releasing next week. Reigns: Three Kingdoms is, this time, based around the titular Three Kingdoms period of Chinese mythology, and will feature a 5-hour experience along with online support, new cards, and mini-games.

Reigns is an interesting series and has quite blown up since it began years ago. This series sees you take on the role of a king managing their kingdom by a line of decision-based cards popping up which you will then swipe either left or right to confirm or deny the choice. That’s right - this entire fantasy franchise was inspired by Tinder, the dating app, of all things.

So far, Reigns has covered a lot of different fantasy settings, even going so far as to release a Game of Thrones version too. But now, we have Three Kingdoms, which will bring players to ancient China as they try to manage a legendary mythological kingdom amongst the likes of legendary figures like Lu Bu and Cao Cao.

Interestingly enough, Three Kingdoms will also have multiplayer support, where you’ll be able to compete against other friends or random online opponents to see whose kingdom makes it the furthest. Throw this in with a ton of new mini-games to spice up that card-swiping gameplay loop and a bunch of different things to manage, and this is likely going to be the biggest Reigns release yet.

This is certainly one to keep your eyes on, as the series has seen a ton of positive reception since originally launching so long ago. Unfortunately, there’s no pre-register or pre-orders open yet, so stay tuned on that front - but until then it’s looking like we’ll likely see the full launch for Netflix subscribers on November 29th.