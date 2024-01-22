REDMAGIC launches the Shadow Blade GamePad 2, offering an adjustable Type-C port, custom back triggers and more

REDMAGIC is continuing its commitment to let players "win more games" with its recent launch of the Shadow Blade GamePad 2, offering zero latency and a comfortable grip to ensure that gaming on the go is as seamless as possible. Priced at $94.90, the new controller for mobile devices lets you play your favourite titles on your smartphone with the same comfort of using a gaming console.

The Shadow Blade GamePad 2 also features two custom back triggers as well as a swappable gamepad shell that you can easily switch out. Thanks to the magnetic attachments, you can add some personality to your controller to suit your tastes best. The Type-C port is adjustable as well, offering easy connectivity for all kinds of phones with the same Type-C connection. The wired connection also ensures fast speeds and stability, doing away with any pesky lags especially when you're in the middle of an intense match.

The Hall Linear Triggers eliminate the dreaded stick drift, and the buttons boast robust 5-million button presses to make sure that it can withstand hardcore sessions. Additionally, you can charge the device while you're playing as well for some uninterrupted fun.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're eager to play more games where you can put your controllers to the test (or where you can steer clear of badly ported touch controls), why not have a look at our list of the best Android games with controller support to get your fill?

The Shadow Blade GamePad 2 is now available for purchase from the official website. Personally, I've had the pleasure of giving REDMAGIC's mobile devices a go, as well as the brand's earbuds. If you're curious about how the devices fare, you can have a look at my latest REDMAGIC review to get an idea.