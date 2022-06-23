Rec Room is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a special birthday room and some impressive stats

Rec Room is currently celebrating its sixth anniversary and, to commemorate the occasion, you will be able to visit the birthday room. Here you can participate in several activities alongside finding new in-game items.

Meanwhile, Rec Room is encouraging everyone to build some Parade Floats to mark the anniversary. There is an example below if you're interested in seeing what other players are making. If you're not feeling particularly creative, you could head to the cake pop room and grab some for free until the end of June. After the month ends, you can still get them, but you'll have to buy them at that point.

Discussing the anniversary, Nick Fajt, CEO and co-founder at Rec Room, said: “Over the past 6 years we've been continually surprised by the kindness, humor and creativity of our community. Rec Room has become an important way for millions of people to connect, learn, create and earn. Since we founded the company back in 2016, we've been convinced that gaming and UGC would play an important role in the future of the internet and the way we all connect.”

He added: “Rec Room is still early in realizing that vision, but we're excited about where the community and the next 6 years will take us.”

Alongside the birthday celebrations, Rec Room has also released some impressive stats that the app has achieved over the last six years. Currently, it has over 29 million active players across all platforms, with mobile alone enjoying a 640% year-over-year user increase. Interestingly, Rec Room has more rooms than the App Store has apps.

Rec Room is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases.