Realms of Pixel codes (August 2025)

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Realms of Pixel
Updated on August 24, 2025 - new codes added

If you want to get a lot of free rewards from the very start, I've shared all the latest Realms of Pixel codes! With cutesy, adorable heroes and an idle playstyle that, despite the implication, is not too idle-focused, the game ticks every checkbox in my playbook. I've also decided to make a Realms of Pixel tier list, where I ranked all of the heroes, no matter what rarity.

Anyway, you want to check out the codes and how to redeem them, so let's dive straight into it! 

Active Realms of Pixel codes

  • 36d504b3e1ec (expires August 28th) (new!) 
  • Welcome - 150 Radiant Gems, 10000 Gold Coins
  • vip666 - 150 Radiant Gems, 100 Ascend Crests
  • vip777 - 77 Radiant Gems, 3 Star Isle Visa
  • vip888 - 200 Radiant Gems, 8888 Gold Coins
  • rop666 - 100 Radiant Gems, 2 Star Isle Visa
  • rop777 - 100 Radiant Gems, 1 Small Amount of Gold Coins (2h), 1 Experience (S) (2h)
  • rop888 - 100 Radiant Gems, 200 Ascend Crests

Expired codes

  • be8d0e7a3388 (expires August 21st) 
  • 1ea331faa7d6 (expires August 14th) 
  • eb2b4629a087 (expires August 07th) 
  • 9bb92bfdb70e (expires July 31st)
  • c2ecf708ca25 (expires July 24th) 
  • 24206be52167  (expires July 17th) 
  • 089544b018c6  (expires July 10th) 
  • 1155e78cfa24 (expires July 3rd) 
  • e24967fb0b11 (expires June 26th) 
  • 41f81e83aac4 (expires June 19th) 
  • 56f435288786 (expires June 12th) 
  • 5c575cef99ce (expires June 05th) 
  • 07ac052d57a0 (Expires May 25th) 
  • 9eab5548795c (Expires May 22nd) 
  • 14a1430d9065 (Expires May 15th) 
  • af02976be01b (Expires May 8th)
  • easter2025 - expires April 30th
  • c78f70f32da5 expires May 01st (new!)
  • - expires May 01st 
  • 1326dc5fc9c5 (expires April 17th) 
  • 77fa94208328 - Possibly workes, posted March 7th with expiry date of March 6th 
  • d1b598d58a33 - rewards (expires March 27th) 
  • carnaval2025 rewards (expires March 31st) 
  • 94f89cb8ab21 rewards (expires March 20th) 
  • f5e88c03a6c0 - 200 Radiant Gems, 4 Star Isle Visas (expires March 6th)
  • valentine - 100 Radiant Gems, 2 Star Isle Visa
  • merryxmas
  • happy2025

realms of pixel code redemption page

How to redeem codes in Realms of Pixel?

To redeem Realms of Pixel codes, just follow the steps I've listed below. It's really simple:

  • Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.
  • Step 2: Go to the Redeem Code button located on the bottom right.
  • Step 3: Type in your active redeem code in the textbox, then hit Claim.

How to get more codes in Realms of Pixel?

New Realms of Pixel codes are usually released on the game's Facebook page, and sometimes you can find them on the Discord server too. They are usually released around major holidays, and typically at least once a month. 

As soon as a new code is released, we will add it to this list, so if you want to keep up with the latest ones, just save this page and check back regularly!

