Realms of Pixel codes (August 2025)

- new codes added

With cutesy, adorable heroes and an idle playstyle that, despite the implication, is not too idle-focused, the game ticks every checkbox in my playbook.

Anyway, you want to check out the codes and how to redeem them, so let's dive straight into it!

Active Realms of Pixel codes

36d504b3e1ec (expires August 28th) (new!)

(expires August 28th) (new!) Welcome - 150 Radiant Gems, 10000 Gold Coins

- 150 Radiant Gems, 10000 Gold Coins vip666 - 150 Radiant Gems, 100 Ascend Crests

- 150 Radiant Gems, 100 Ascend Crests vip777 - 77 Radiant Gems, 3 Star Isle Visa

- 77 Radiant Gems, 3 Star Isle Visa vip888 - 200 Radiant Gems, 8888 Gold Coins

- 200 Radiant Gems, 8888 Gold Coins rop666 - 100 Radiant Gems, 2 Star Isle Visa

- 100 Radiant Gems, 2 Star Isle Visa rop777 - 100 Radiant Gems, 1 Small Amount of Gold Coins (2h), 1 Experience (S) (2h)

- 100 Radiant Gems, 1 Small Amount of Gold Coins (2h), 1 Experience (S) (2h) rop888 - 100 Radiant Gems, 200 Ascend Crests

How to redeem codes in Realms of Pixel?

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the Redeem Code button located on the bottom right.

: Go to the button located on the bottom right. Step 3: Type in your active redeem code in the textbox, then hit Claim.

To redeem Realms of Pixel codes, just follow the steps I've listed below. It's really simple:

How to get more codes in Realms of Pixel?

New Realms of Pixel codes are usually released on the game's Facebook page, and sometimes you can find them on the Discord server too. They are usually released around major holidays, and typically at least once a month.

As soon as a new code is released, we will add it to this list, so if you want to keep up with the latest ones, just save this page and check back regularly!

