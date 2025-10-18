Starseed Asnia Trigger tier list and a reroll guide
This game features a lot of stunning, super-intelligent AI girls of Seven Themes, and we're going to rank them by power on this Starseed tier list.
Updated on October 18th, 2025 - Version: 7.6 - Added: Yume
In your fight against Redshift, you must command a team of beautiful AI girls. These girls are called Proxyans and are programmed to obey you at all times. Now, it’s on you to pick only the strongest for your team or else get decimated by Redshift and its minions.
But the thing is, there are 50+ Proxyans to choose from. There are attackers, defenders, and support units in the mix. When creating the ‘perfect’ team, you’ll need the best in every position. Now, if you were to test every Proxyan for yourself, it would take a lot of time and resources just to acquire each one.
So, we’re here to help, as always!
We’ve created a Starseed Asnia Trigger tier list that focuses on battlefield performance rather than the stats. Just click on the big blue button and get ready for a few surprises!
Original article by Shah Zaib. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
SS Tier
- Rayhou
- Rachel
These two Proxyans are very different from each other. Rachel is a front-row attacker and Rayhou is a support/healer. Their skills are poles apart, but they have one thing in common: they're both overpowered!Rayhou is the best healer and support character available. Her DEF and HP boost stats are the best in the game, and she can revive one fallen ally per battle. Just don’t ask her to do the damage-dealing part. For that, you turn to Rachel. She’ll help you dish out four-figure damage with her Ultimate Skill, and her CRIT hits are insane.
It would be no surprise if the next major update nerfs these two a bit.
2
S Tier
- Lynette
- Damiana
- Ilyana
- Adelie
- Marillight
- Comet
- Claudia
- Taliafe
- Eradica
- Echidna
- Amy
- Freyja
- Iliana
- iD
- Frederica
- Kaito.aile
- Klairs
- Leila
- Mea
- Patricia
- Sia
- Snopril
Yeah, the S tier is looking a little overpopulated, but that’s because there are plenty of ‘great’ characters in the game. Some of these Proxyans don’t look S-tier worthy in the Proxyans Data section, but boy, do they make up for it on the battlefield.Klairs is an Explicator, but she doubles as a support character with her crowd control abilities. Both of her Active Skills cast an after-effect on the enemies and both Passive Skills buff allies in one way or another. That’s on top of the triple-figured AoE damage.
The other surprise entry is Snopril, the second-best healer in the game after Rayhou.
Other characters in this part of our Starseed tier list are all true to their stats. Claudia and Eradica are two of the best AoE Proxyans. Pick the one whose Passives suit your team the best. Freyja is a long-range attacker with solid debuffs up her sleeve, especially if you have plenty of Computators in your team.
If you are saving Recruit Tickets or thinking of performing a reroll, these are the units you want to target.
3
A Tier
- Areti
- Yume
- Machina
- Airen
- Ambrosia
- Arcels
- Kanata
- Balencia
- Lydia
- Belebeta
- Ferrel
- Hellen
- Isabella
- Itus
- Ino
- Lilian
- Melissa
- Shale
- Yuna
Chances are, most of you have already recruited these girls. And unless you get the S-tiers, you’ll have to make do with these. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Pick the ones that suit your playstyle and invest heavily in them.
Take Yuna as an example. If you study her skills and use her right, she is one of the best single-target attackers in the game that also dishes out AoE damage with her Ultimate. The best thing about her is that she doesn’t need much help from her teammates either.
Similarly, Itus is a solid defender who can protect your precious attackers and healers while doing decent AoE damage. But, you’ll have to spend a lot of Credits and Tactical Manuals to bring her up to par.
If you have any of these characters, equip them with the right gear and do proper Optimization. Then, and only then, some of these can give the S-tier characters a run for their money.
4
B Tier
- Anne
- Angelica
- Elina
- Erica
- Fei
- Belle
- Gray
- Cathy
- Hallona
- Iras
- Renas
- Taina
- Yurizia
Welcome to the tier of all-show-no-go Proxyans. These girls have flashy skills that look cool but don’t do much on the battlefield.Anne’s ATK SPD UP and Endorphin effects are almost useless against most enemies. Yurizia only has one decent skill and that’s the Awake version of her Ult. Angelica would have been in a higher tier if three of her five skills weren’t Leila-dependent. Elina is actually a decent support character for an attack-heavy team.
If you get some of these Proxyans, keep them around for specific missions and team builds. However, spending too many resources on these characters is wasteful.
5
C Tier
- Aurora
- Brynhild
- Crimson
- Diana
- Eiko
- Mana
- Siege
- Shery
These are the most disappointing Proxyans in the game because their skills and stats look good, but it doesn’t translate to performance, hence they fall down to tier C. But they are still better than the near-useless characters that have ended up in the D tier.
6
D Tier
- Lynn
- Iolette
- Ermale
- Lou
- Daria
As for the other four, the less said about them, the better. You will recruit them sooner rather than later but do not put them on that battlefield, especially in late-game content.
7
Starseed Asnia Trigger reroll guide
By now, you probably have an idea of which characters to roll for or go through the trouble of rerolling for. In case you jumped straight to our reroll guide, check out the S tier, as those are the characters to chase if you want to crush your enemies. And A-tier characters are there for those who like a challenge.
Now, let’s discuss how to reroll in Starseed Asnia Trigger. Even if you have already linked an account, you can still delete it and start over. Things will be a bit easier for those who started out with a guest account, though.
To perform a reroll, follow these steps:
- Tap on the three-line icon in the top-right corner of your main screen and open Settings.
- Tap on the Account tab.
- Click on the Tap to Go Now button next to the Delete Account option.
Once you confirm account deletion, the game will reload and ask you to select an account to sync with. This is where you want to sign in as a guest. This will make things easier in case you don’t get the desired character and have to perform another reroll.
Now, simply skip the introductory video, or play through it if you’d like to enjoy the not-so-subtle fan service.
As Starseed Asnia Trigger walks you through your first fight that can not be skipped or put on auto mode, it’ll take you up to five minutes to finally get into the game. Skip past a few more tutorials and win FOUR battles to unlock the Recruit feature.
From there on, it’s all about luck. If you get your desired Proxyan, simply link an account or be ready to spend another 10-15 minutes doing everything all over again. Once you're happy with your lot, redeem these Starseed codes for a handy boost!