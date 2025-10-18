Starseed Asnia Trigger tier list and a reroll guide

This game features a lot of stunning, super-intelligent AI girls of Seven Themes, and we're going to rank them by power on this Starseed tier list.

Updated on October 18th, 2025 - Version: 7.6 - Added: Yume

In your fight against Redshift, you must command a team of beautiful AI girls. These girls are called Proxyans and are programmed to obey you at all times. Now, it’s on you to pick only the strongest for your team or else get decimated by Redshift and its minions.

But the thing is, there are 50+ Proxyans to choose from. There are attackers, defenders, and support units in the mix. When creating the ‘perfect’ team, you’ll need the best in every position. Now, if you were to test every Proxyan for yourself, it would take a lot of time and resources just to acquire each one.

So, we’re here to help, as always!

We’ve created a Starseed Asnia Trigger tier list that focuses on battlefield performance rather than the stats. Just click on the big blue button and get ready for a few surprises!

Original article by Shah Zaib. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.