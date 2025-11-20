Real Moto Driving Racing World lets you race (and crash) motors around an urban world

All motorcycle racing, all the time!

Customise your bike and rider to take on the urban circuit

Race, time attack, ramp, or just ride and crash around

It's usually a red flag for me whenever I see a title that's just a series of related words assembled in an order vaguely resembling a sentence, but I crave to be proven wrong. So, when Real Moto Driving Racing World came Akira-sliding across my screen, I was sceptical to say the least.

But hey, it's free, and it's always a fun experiment to see how long my patience lasts before interrupting ads erode it into oblivion. When "Racing" is in the title, I'm just looking forward to going fast and maintaining control until I eventually crash in a spectacular blaze of non-glory.

After booting it up, I was immediately (as immediate as ads would allow) thrust into the third-person perspective of a motorcycle rider in an unknown city.

Okay, I've already got freedom with icons in the distance and a map decorated for those same items. Sure, the onscreen buttons were still quite a translucent crowd on the screen, but there was still enough clear space to focus on riding, the buildings, and other drivers unfortunate enough to be sharing the road with me.

I'm not the best driver, but I felt there were times that got too loose and too tight at the most inconvenient times, but I didn't get punished too much and even got paid for actions I'd call…actionable.

I know I can't expect too much in terms of graphics for such an experience, but everyone was clear and solid enough to play their roles. The blurry edges could sometimes be a bit distracting, but I could still shift my focus to my movement and surroundings.

There's also a variety of missions and challenges to give me some structure whenever reckless driving grew wearisome. Of course, it is hard to get completely involved when every minute or so, a loading screen with banners or a video ad would pop up to take the controller from me briefly. But hey, it's still, for all intents and purposes, a free game that lets you go fast in fun ways.

Real Moto Driving Racing World is brought to us by Racing Games and is available on Android and iOS.