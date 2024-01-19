Raziel Rebirth, a Diablo-like ARPG, is now available on Google Play as an open beta test

Longcheer Game has just announced the re-release of one of their popular titles, Raziel Rebirth, on Android devices. The game is a Diablo-like ARPG and is currently in an open beta state on Google Play. It transports players into a world inspired by Norse mythology, as they explore a thrilling world filled with things to do. The extreme Diablo art style makes everything seem much cooler as well.

Raziel Rebirth’s story begins a millennia ago when dragons were not extinct. It led to a war where various races tried to eliminate them. Of course, things did not stop there and the humans ended up fighting the elves and exiling them to an isolated forest. Orcs were not spared either and suffered insurmountable losses.

Eventually, the war did come to an end, but it was impossible for peace to last. Other dark forces were already in play and their effects were beginning to be seen. The heroes must follow footsteps left by the gods as they battle endless waves of the undead in order to save the entire continent.

The game is a love letter to classic RPG fans as it comes with an intricate cultivation system consisting of gears, talents, skills, runes, pets, and costume sets. With a tonne of options for each one of them, players can tailor their roster completely to their liking. In addition, passively triggered equipment sets add another layer of complexity to the title.

There’s also a keen focus on exploration and players are encouraged to interact with their surroundings. Detailed environments, landscapes, buildings, and ambient sounds make the entire experience feel pretty immersive.

If this sounds interesting and you’d be willing to try out the game’s open beta, download Raziel Rebirth on Google Play by clicking on the link below. There's no word on an iOS version as of yet.