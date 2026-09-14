Can starting from ZERO give RAVEN2 a new lease of life? Inside the MMORPG's Fresh Start Server

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Zeroing in on some fresh changes

When South Korean publisher Netmarble unleashed RAVEN2 across 155 countries, it made an immediate splash with its grim, atmospheric dark fantasy setting and Unreal Engine-powered visuals. Players flocked to its brutal world to slice through grotesque monsters, customise intricate character builds, and jump head-first into massive faction-driven conflicts.

But, as is so often the case with modern mobile and desktop MMORPGs, long-term progression eventually ran into familiar walls. Spending gaps, pay-to-win systems, and relentless open-world player killing (PK) created a steep curve for casual adventurers and newcomers looking to catch up.

Recognising the challenge facing new players, Netmarble has been hard at work designing a smoother way to experience its MMORPG. On September 15th, RAVEN2 will open the gates to its fresh-start server, ZERO. Designed to strip away monetisation friction, accelerate early leveling, and rebalance open-world PvP, the server promises to usher in a new era with less pay-to-win pressure.

So, can going back to square one give the game a brand-new lease of life? Here is a look inside the major changes driving the ZERO server.

Less pressure with more rewards

The primary mission statement behind ZERO is straightforward: reduce spending stress and bring character power back to actual gameplay. To create a more level playing field from day one, Netmarble is outright excluding several early progression requirements at launch. Top-tier Mythic-grade Holy Garments, Familiars, and Weapon Resonance systems will be completely removed from the server specs, significantly narrowing the power gap between free-to-play adventurers and high spenders.

Main quest requirements also promise to be far less demanding, while monster EXP and equipment drop rates will be bumped up considerably. Players will now be able to farm various equipment directly in the wild, ensuring that hours spent hunting monsters feel genuinely rewarding.

In traditional servers, heavy Mythic stat gaps, unforgiving accuracy misses, and relentless player killing made progression tough for those who resisted the urge to open their wallets. For the fresh-start ZERO server, Netmarble has removed Mythic systems, reworked combat accuracy, and introduced an in-game currency called Farming Crystals. Earned simply by defeating field monsters, these crystals can be spent in the in-game shop to purchase vital progression items that were previously tied to paid purchases.

Combat evolved

For many MMORPG fans, open-world player killing can turn a fun night of farming into an exercise in frustration. ZERO tackles this head-on by completely disabling open-world PK across specific field areas, allowing players to go about their quests in peace.

Boss encounters have also been re-engineered for community cooperation rather than reward monopolisation. Early- and mid-game field boss areas will now be designated as Peace Zones. To prevent single dominant guilds from sweeping in, clearing the field, and hoarding all the elite drops, every participating player earns valuable guild crafting materials based on their overall battle contribution. This enables guildmates to work together to craft and share high-grade gear, fostering a far healthier, team-driven community.

On Peace Day, open-world PK is completely turned off, allowing players to farm elite resources without fear of an unexpected ambush. Combat accuracy has also been fine-tuned across the board in order to reduce those maddening scenarios where character stat gaps result in endless "MISS" pop-ups during combat.

Fresh-start freebies

Whether you are a returning veteran looking for a fresh start or a newcomer trying the game for the first time, Netmarble is rolling out the red carpet with a massive suite of launch rewards. Anyone logging into the ZERO server will automatically claim the ZERO Special Starter Package, which delivers a complete set of Heroic-grade Holy Garments and Familiars, giving you an immediate flying start.

The launch event rewards will pack a serious punch, headlined by 550 Summon Scrolls - the single largest giveaway of free pulls in RAVEN2's history. Adventurers can also claim a guaranteed Legendary-Grade Holy Garment and Familiar, weekly Heroic-Grade rewards throughout the first month, and Heroic gear and skill books through Special Corps events. Existing server players aren't being left out in the cold either, with special celebration events granting them 330 Summon Scrolls and Legendary Holy Garment and Familiar to mark the milestone.

A True Rebirth?

By directly tackling the core issues that stall long-term MMORPG enjoyment— unforgiving paywalls, dominant guild monopolies, and toxic open-world PK—the ZERO server could well mark a genuine turning point for RAVEN2. It strips back the fluff, accelerates the fun, and puts the focus squarely on growing stronger through actual gameplay.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to dive into a dark fantasy world without the usual MMORPG baggage, now is the time. Pre-registration is open right now ahead of the server's grand launch on 15th September on the official RAVEN2 website.