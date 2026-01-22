Raven2 commemorates 100 days of release with a special celebratory campaign

Freebies for everyone!

100th Day Grand Festival event is live to celebrate 100 days

Two check-in events run alongside offering more freebies

New feature called Blending has also been released

Hitting 100 days is a funny milestone for a dark fantasy MMORPG. It’s long enough for the honeymoon phase to be over, but early enough that a lot of systems are still settling into place. For Raven2, Netmarble is marking that moment with a full-blown festival filled with a lot of freebies designed to keep you firmly planted in its grim, blood-soaked world.

The headline attraction is the 100th Day Grand Festival event. By clearing a set of missions, you can earn some genuinely chunky rewards, including a Heroic Holy Garment, a Heroic Familiar, and a Rare Heavenstone. On top of that, you’ll be collecting up to 100 Festival Coins, which can be exchanged for a range of themed bundles covering summons, growth, enhancement, and blueprints.

There are also two check-in events running alongside the main celebration. The Global Service 100th Day Appreciation Check-In runs from January 21st to February 11th and rewards you simply for showing up over seven days, with highlights like a Shining Growth Chest on day one and a Brilliant Rare Heavenstone Chest waiting at the end.

Meanwhile, Belinda’s Special Lecture check-in stretches a bit longer, all the way to February 25, and offers Supreme summon scrolls and a selection chest if you stick with it for the full 14 days. All of these rewards are arriving at a pretty useful time. If you’ve been meaning to push for stronger companions, our Raven2 tier list can help you work out which heroes are actually worth investing in.

Beyond the celebratory bits, Raven2 is also adding a new system called Blending. This lets you enhance food effects to squeeze out extra bonuses, which sounds small on paper but could end up mattering quite a lot if you're focused on optimisation. A Lunar New Year event is also queued up to start on February 4th, keeping the momentum going beyond the 100-day mark.

While you're at it, why don’t you grab our Raven2 codes for free extra resources while the festival is live?