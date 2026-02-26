Pokémon Go Bug Out event will see Blipbug debut alongside other creepy crawly spawns

Galar’s tiny bug arrives

Blipbug, Dottler, and Orbeetle debut during Bug Out week

Rotating bug spawns, raids, and shiny opportunities throughout the event

Go Pass progression track offers XP boosts, candy, and encounters

These Bug Out events always seem to sneak up on you. One minute you’re raiding dragons and mythicals, the next Niantic decides it’s time to flood the map with tiny crawling things again (definitely not a fan). This year’s Bug Out runs from March 17th to 23rd, and the big headline is the debut of Blipbug and its evolutions, finally bringing another slice of Galar into Pokémon Go.

Blipbug evolves into Dottler and then Orbeetle, and if you’ve followed the main series you already know that final form has a surprisingly strong presence despite looking like a floating science project. During the event you’ll find Blipbug in one-star raids alongside a rotating cast of wild encounters like Caterpie, Dwebble, Nymble, and the ever-annoying Sizzlipede popping up across the map.

Lure Modules will be a little extra handy this time. Different bug spawns rotate every couple of days, and shiny hunters might want to keep an eye on Paras, Cutiefly, and Combee if luck’s on their side. Meanwhile, three-star raids bring back Pinsir, Scizor, and Kleavor, carrying forward the event theme.

Like most recent events, Bug Out also comes with its own Go Pass track. You’ll earn XP boosts, extra candy, encounters with Blipbug, and the usual pile of items just by playing, while the Deluxe version adds Premium Battle Passes and Candy XL for anyone planning to grind a little harder. Plus, the Go Pass for March will also bring back the Timed Incubator.

It’s not a blockbuster event like some of the other stuff in Pokémon Go, but Bug Out tends to be a mellow week where you can fill your Pokédex, stack resources, and maybe prep for whatever comes next.

And if you’re planning to make the most of it, you might want to grab the latest Pokémon Go codes before heading out!