Ubisoft's two big mobile releases are still in the works

The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile are still on the cards

The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile are still on the cards for a 2024-2025 release

After a tumultuous year for gaming, we were hedging our bets

However, news about Assassin's Creed Jade is still thin on the ground

Don't fret, Ubisoft's two biggest mobile releases are still in the works. Despite a lack of news, we've seen in Ubisoft's most recent financial reports that Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence are very much still in the works. Financial reports confirmed the two releases are still slated for the 2024-2025 period, however, news on the hotly-anticipated Assassin's Creed Jade is conspicuously absent.

Ubisoft, and the wider gaming industry, have had a difficult time of late. We discussed the recent Xbox layoffs in-depth, and the closure of games like Mighty Doom. So despite the huge name recognition of both Rainbow Six and the Division, we felt it was prudent to hedge our bets on whether these games would see the light of day.

It seems that, for now, they definitely are. However, we may be looking at a bit of a way out for their eventual release.

As for Assassin's Creed Jade? Well, we don't know what to say. It could very well be that this upcoming spin-off of the AC franchise is still in the works. But at the very least its lack of mention in the financials means that it's a while from being released. At worst it could mean the project has been quietly shelved, but we won't know either way until some more news resurfaces.

Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence both bring the multiplayer action of these titles to mobile and at a time when tactical shooters like Arena Breakout: Infinite and Delta Force: Hawk Ops are making major waves it might be that having a more slow-paced experience for mobile shooters is becoming in vogue.

In the meantime, if you want to find some new games to play, we'd be remiss not to point you to some of our lists. Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) or the top 5 new mobile games to try this week!